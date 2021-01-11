OpenAP Launches SSP For Linear TV Commercials

OpenAP said it launched an supply side platform that gives advertisers automated access to linear inventory from participating TV networks.

Omnicom Media Group is the first agency to integrated the new SSP with its in-house buying platform, Omni. The integration launched this month, and Omnicom’s media agency will test the new SSP over the first and second quarters.

“Delivery against advanced audiences within the linear TV space is the goal,” said Matthew Kramer, managing director of advanced advertising at Omnicom Media Group North America.

Media companies participating in the SSP include AMC Networks, Fox Corp., NBCUniversal, Univision and ViacomCBS, Additional inventory from A+E Networks and The Weather Channel is expected to be added soon.

Access to supply via OpenAP is granted through OpenAP’s API Gateway.

OpenAP is able to integrate with agency optimization tools. VideoAmp is the first partner to integrate with OpenAP as OMG’s preferred vendor.