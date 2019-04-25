OpenAP 2.0 Creates Market for Buying Advanced TV Ads

Following the withdrawal of AT&T from the OpenAP targeted advertising consortium, the remaining partners unveiled OpenAP 2.0.

While the original OpenAP offered standardized audience segments, OpenAP 2.0 also provides a centralized premium video marketplace and automated workflow for buying those audience segments in national linear and long-form digital video.

Fox, Viacom and NBCUniversal, the OpenAP partners, said the new capabilities were developed in collaboration with Accenture and FreeWheel and will go live in time for fall 2019 campaigns.

“We’re incredibly proud of the pioneering work that our team and OpenAP partners have accomplished in unifying and standardizing the television business. OpenAP’s evolution into a transactional platform is intended to simplify activation for our brand and agency partners, which we believe will significantly impact the scale of advanced advertising moving forward,” said Sean Moran, head of ad solutions, Viacom.

OpenAP 2.0 will provide cross-publisher analytics for a unified view of advanced audience campaigns. It will also offer comprehensive pre-campaign performance projections and post-campaign delivery metrics, including total unduplicated reach, overall cost-per-thousand viewers in the target segment (tCPM), and total audience impressions.

“Advanced targeting, transparency and simplicity are critical to our clients. OpenAP enables advertisers access to advanced audiences at scale with the highest quality TV content available across screens,” said Marianne Gambelli, president of advertising sales at Fox. “Fox and the other members of OpenAP are committed to driving open standards that are essential to the success of our brand and agency partners."

OpenAP was launched in 2017 by Viacom, Fox and Turner. NBCU joined last year. Turner was acquired by AT&T last year and AT&T is focusing its advanced advertising efforts on its own Xandr unit.

“With competition rising in every industry, marketers need new ways to define their audience and engage viewers across all platforms. Expanding OpenAP can help turn that vision into a reality,” said Linda Yaccarino, chair, advertising and client partnerships, NBCUniversal.