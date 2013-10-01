Ooyala Hires Former DirecTV Exec

Ooyala, a Mountain View, Calif.-based firm that specializes in premium video publishing and analytics, has hired David Wilson to chief financial officer.



Wilson, who reports to Ooyala CEO Jay Fulcher, previously served as CFO of DirecTV Broadband and Triumph Communications, a subsidiary of DirecTV. He also spent seven years as EVP and CFO of Alaska Communications Systems, a wireless and wireline data services provider.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.