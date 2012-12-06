OnScreen Summit: Great Series More Important Than Ever toDefining Channels

New York -- The story of Mad Men redefining AMC's

brand from a classic movie channel to a smart drama network is an often-told

story in the cable business, but according to AMC Networks president and CEO

Josh Sapan, the maxim is even truer in today's media landscape.





"Individual great series can increasingly define a

channel," Sapan said at B&C/Multichannel News' Fifth Annual

OnScreen Media Summit on Thursday. "I think it was true 10 years ago

before on-demand proliferated and was used on the cable systems the way it is

today. It's even truer when on-demand is extended to TV Everywhere,

authentication."





He argued that the ability to watch programming on any

device you want means viewers will be more engaged with the series they are

passionate about, instead of casual channel surfing.





Sapan hopes that Sundance Channel has a brand-defining entry

in its upcoming first scripted series Rectify, a drama about a man

recently released after 19 years on death row from Breaking Bad

executive producer Mark Johnson.





"The TV shows that matter the most now matter more and

more and more," Sapan said. "It gives greater importance to great

storytelling, especially dramatic storytelling."





Johnson joined Sapan in the interview moderated by Multichannel

News editor-in-chief Mark Robichaux and talked about Breaking Bad,

which was AMC's second brand-defining drama after Mad Men. Johnson, a

former film producer, credits the unconventional show's success on the

declining creativity of the film industry.





"Right now, America studios really don't have any kind

of thematic or stylistic identity," he said. "TV has taken that

over."





Indeed, Sapan said the pilot, which FX initially passed on

making, floored AMC because it was as close to great independent film as a TV

series might be.





"It's a show that doesn't have any predictably to it,

which in many ways should not be a recipe for building the success that we've

been able to build," Johnson said. "We've now taken the place of

classic American movies. We really can't stop watching the anti-hero."