Only 0.1% Have Cut The Cord: ESPN Analysis

Cord-cutting, at this point, is barely a blip on the multichannel horizon.

According to an ESPN analysis of Nielsen's national people meter sample over the past three months, just 0.28% of homes dropped their multichannel video service, but maintained their broadband connections.

That percentage was mitigated by a group of broadcast-only households that became subscribers to multichannel TV and broadband over the same period, as these "un-cutters" represented 0.17% of homes in the Nielsen sample.

As such, the net loss between the groups was just 0.11% of all households.

