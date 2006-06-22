Online HD Net Hires Content Chief

Bryan Glickman, who headed up video and interactive for Edmunds.com, has joined online TV/video network Instant Media as senior VP of content.

He will be charged with lining up new content partners for the online HD service, which claims just south of 200,000 subscribers.

Current content providers to its 450 channels include CBS, NBC, ABC, PBS, and BBC.

Before joining Edmunds.com, Glickman was VP of Broadcast and Broadband at CNET Networks.