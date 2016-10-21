The Onion Tackles Trump-Clinton With Special

Fusion and The Onion are pairing up for the election special The Onion Presents: The Iconic Images Of Election 2016, which debuts Friday, Oct. 21, on Fusion. Produced by Onion Studios, the special, featuring The Onion’s satirical take on current events, looks back on the moments that shaped this zany political season. A panel of political experts, journalists, and historians will look back at “the bumpy road,” says the Onion, “that led to this grisly electoral pileup, offering insight into how we made a laughingstock of our democratic process.”

"As America's Finest News Source, we felt an obligation to memorialize an election that other media outlets have conspicuously ignored," deadpanned Mike McAvoy, CEO of Onion.

Leading in to The Onion special is Chris Gets Money, a comedy documentary about income equality featuring comedian Chris Cubas. Leading out is Muslim Invasion, a half-hour special from Bassem Youssef.

Finally, at 10 p.m., Fusion takes viewers “deep inside the Trump campaign’s crowning moment at the RNC” with Trumped Up at the RNC.

Fusion and The Onion are part of Univision Communications. The Onion launched as a weekly newspaper in 1988. When Univision acquired a large stake in it in January, part of the Spanish-language media giant’s vision for it was partnering Fusion and The Onion on projects to reach a younger audience.

“We are thrilled to be bringing The Onion’s distinct voice to Fusion’s audience during the final weeks of an election season that has made it increasingly difficult to tell where the real campaign ends and the satire begins,” said George Lansbury, Fusion senior VP of programming and production.