The Onion Getting A Home on Fusion

Univision next season will leverage its two new assets – The Onion and Fusion – by launching an original comedy from the humor brand on the cable channel.

Prepping for its Tuesday Upfront, Univision said Friday that launching the Onion show on a linear channel is part of a larger effort to beef up comedy across the network’s platforms in hopes of drawing young viewers – Hispanic and non-Hispanic alike.

Univision also will add a new slate of young-skewing sitcoms including 40y20 and Super X.

"Now, we not only serve one of the biggest growth populations in America, but also the nation's next generation of growth consumers – the diverse American youth,” Randy Falco, president and CEO, said in a statement. "Young Americans will undoubtedly be the future driving force in our economy and UCI (Univision Communications Inc.) is taking the lead and readying our content options to engage these consumers like no one else."