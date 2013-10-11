Ong Steps Down At Travel Channel

Laureen Ong will step down as president of the Travel Channel at the end of the month, the network announced Friday.

Ong, who has served in the position for more than three years, oversaw the network's transition to Scripps Network Interactive after the company acquired a majority interest in Travel from Cox Communications in 2009.

"I feel my mission at Travel Channel is complete," Ong said in a statement. "I came here to help transition Travel Channel into the Scripps family of lifestyle brands, put together a great leadership and creative team, and position the network for unprecedented growth. With those objectives accomplished, I'm looking forward to Travel Channel's continuing evolution into a uniquely defined and competitively powerful lifestyle television brand."



