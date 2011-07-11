One Network Offers Unique Spin on Coverage

RELATED:

While many religious networks are joining the election coverage fray, at least one prefers to remain on the sidelines, reporting from a bit of a distance to give perspective.

The Eternal World Television Network (EWTN), a global catholic TV network, doesn't cover the election cycle per se-at least not in the way other religious networks will. Instead EWTN turns its focus exclusively on key issues that are intertwined with the races.

Doug Keck, EWTN's EVP and COO says that his network relays to its viewers the Catholic Church's position "on things that tend to be in the headlines, and tend to at different times impact elections or voters."