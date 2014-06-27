One America Heads North

One America News Network said Friday it has a deal for carriage on GCI Cable in Alaska.

It will get both standard-definition and high-definition carriage in a news "neighborhood" with other cable news nets, according to One America.

“We’re extremely pleased for the support extended by GCI Cable in providing carriage to One America News Network," said One America general manager Robert Herring. GCI already carries Herring's flagship net, WealthTV.

One America is coming up on its one-year anniversary, having launched July 4 with bureaus in Washington and California. It picked up carriage deals with Verizon FiOS and AT&T's U-Verse in April, and is also available to cable systems in 14 states.