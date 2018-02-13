Olympic Overnight Ratings Rise With Kim Gold Medal

NBC’s primetime presentation of the Winter Olympics on Monday drew a 14.5 ratings and 24 share on broadcast and cable, up 6% from the corresponding date from Sochi, Russia four year ago.

Rating peaked between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m. ET just after American Chloe Kim won the gold medal in the halfpipe snowboarding event.

NBC’s rating more than tripled the No. 2 primetime broadcast show, ABC’s The Bachelor.

The overnight ratings do not include live streaming. More data on total viewers and digital viewing should be available later in the day. NBC is combining its broadcast, cable and digital viewership into a Total Audience Delivery figures for selling commercials to advertisers.

NBCSN delivered 1.42 overnight rating for its Monday afternoon coverage, the best weekday overnight since the Rio Olympics.

The top markets for the Winter Olympics on Monday in primetime on broadcast and cable were Denver, 25.7/43, Salt Lake City 23.0/38, Kansas City, 21/32, Milwaukee, 20.2/32 and Minneapolis, 19.6/35/