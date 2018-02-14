Olympic Overnight Ratings UpAgain as White Wins Gold

NBC’s primetime broadcast and cable of the PyeongChang, South Korea Olympics on Tuesday night were up 5% from the Sochi games four year ago, according to Nielsen overnight ratings.

The Olympics racked up a 15.2/25, compared to 14.5/22 in 2015.

The numbers do not include digital viewing and live streamed events. Metrics reflecting total viewership on other platforms will be released later in the day.

NBC sold commercials based on a Total Audience Delivery metric that includes viewing on all platforms.

Viewing peaked between 10 and 10:15 p.m. ET when NBC showed Shaun White won a snowboarding gold and pairs figure skating competition.

Top markets for the Olympics included Salt Lake City, 24.8; Denver, 23.7; Kansas City, 22; Minneapolis, 21; and Milwaukee, 20.9.