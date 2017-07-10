Oliver Dizon Joining Fox Networks in Top Ad Sales Position

Former ESPN executive Oliver Dizon is joining Fox Networks Group as executive VP of pricing and planning in the company's advertising sales division.

Dizon will oversee advertising inventory and revenue management strategy for Fox Networks, which includes Fox Broadcasting, FX and National Geographic Channels.

He will report to Joe Marchese, Fox Networks' president of advertising revenue. Marchese was named to that post in May, succeeding Toby Byrne who departed in September.

Before joining Fox, Dizon was senior VP of sales revenue management and client services for ESPN. Previously, he was senior VP and group director at MediaVest.

"We are building a strong executive team to capitalize on the opportunities of the evolving advertising landscape, delivering better experiences for viewers and more efficient results for brands," said Marchese. "Oliver's wide-ranging experience in strategic planning and deep expertise managing ad assets and client investments make him a perfect fit for our leadership team."