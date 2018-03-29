Old Dominion to Perform at NAB Show

Country music band Old Dominion will perform at the new We Are Broadcasters Celebration on Tuesday, April 10, on the NAB Show Main Stage in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, NAB said, in a live performance sponsored by Beasley Media Group.

The Nashville-based band, which blends country and rock n’ roll, recently released its second album, “Happy Endings,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart. Old Dominion hits include “No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” “Written in the Sand” and “Break Up With Him.”

"Beasley Media Group is proud to support the NAB Show by sponsoring Old Dominion at the We Are Broadcasters Celebration," company CEO and NAB Joint Board Chair Caroline Beasley said in a release. "We look forward to honoring the incredible broadcasters who are making a difference in our industry."

The We Are Broadcasters Celebration is a special Main Stage event "celebrating local radio and television broadcasters' vital role in communities and ongoing commitment to innovation that enables broadcasters to better serve listeners and viewers," NAB said. Highlights include remarks by FCC chairman Ajit Pai and the presentation of the NAB Engineering Achievement Awards, NAB Crystal Heritage Award and NAB Crystal Radio Awards.

NAB Show runs April 7-12, 2018 in Las Vegas.