Old- and New-Schoolers Win At Creative Arts Emmys

HBO led all networks with 15 wins at the 2014 Creative Arts Emmy Awards given out Aug. 16—a precursor to the network’s final tally of 19 following the Primetime Emmy Awards Aug. 25.

The Creative Arts Emmys proved to be fruitful for broadcast and established cable networks, with Saturday Night Live taking the most awards of any show at five, including best guest actor in a comedy series for guest host Jimmy Fallon. Joe Morton won best guest actor in a drama series for ABC’s Scandal, and Allison Janney won for best drama actress for Showtime’s Masters of Sex.

But digital and fledgling cable networks also won big. Uzo Aduba of Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black won for best guest actress in a comedy series—one of three wins for the show. Netflix tied with Fox for seven wins, placing fourth among networks behind HBO, NBC (10) and PBS (8).

Cable net Pivot took home its first Emmy, a juried award for HitRECord on TV. The award, for social TV experience, was announced Aug. 14 at the Television Academy’s interactive media peer group celebration. Digital studio Funny or Die also took home its first award, for Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis in the short-format live-action entertainment program category.