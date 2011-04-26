Olbermann's Current TV Show To Premiere June 20

Keith Olbermann's weeknight show on Current TV will premiere

on June 20 at 8 p.m. and be called Countdown

With Keith Olbermann, keeping the moniker of Olbermann's former MSNBC show.

Olbermann will host and executive-produce the show, in

addition to his role as Current's chief news officer.

"The show will combine familiar and popular features with

some new elements that we can't wait to unveil," said Mark Rosenthal, CEO of

Current. "We're creating a great platform for Keith's style, which

includes a very sophisticated digital presence for him -- that we think will

appeal to his very enthusiastic and active following. The show will also

appeal to new viewers tuning into Keith for the first time."

Olbermann announced in February that he was joining Current,

the independently owned network founded in 2005 by Al Gore and Joel Hyatt,

following his exit from MSNBC on Jan. 21.

Current is distributed in 75 million households globally.