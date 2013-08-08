'OK TV!' Names Five Correspondents

Julie Alexandria, Shandi Finnessy, Alex Miranda, Ron Pitts and Mayleen Ramey compose the new correspondent line-up for OK TV!, an entertainment magazine that's launching Sept. 9.

"We are delighted with the group of talented TV personalities and professionals we've assembled and look forward to offering a fresh format for viewers hungry for quality entertainment news and stories," said executive producer Linda Carrasquillo, in a statement.

Alexandria, based in New York, has hosted shows for networks such as MTV, Spike, CBS, and Fox. Finnessey, based in Los Angeles, is a former Miss USA and Dancing with the Stars contestant. Miranda, a Miami native, will be based in NYC. He spent two years hosting The Morning Blend, a local Arizona talk show. Pitts, former Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills Defensive Back, will be based in Los Angeles. Pitts has been seen on NFL on Fox, hosted the show Under the Helmet and Discovery's Destroyed in Seconds, among others. Ramey, based in Las Vegas, hosts a travel show on Tennis Channel, and covers events for Red Bull as well as in-studio at E! Entertainment.

OK! TV, co-produced by Unconventional Partners and American Media, Inc., will focus on pop culture, celebrity news, gossip and lifestyle, leveraging the content of OK! Magazine, as well as American Media's strong sister brands, RadarOnline, Shape, Men's Fitness, Star, Country Weekly, and Soap Opera Digest.

OK! TV, syndicated by Trifecta Entertainment, has been cleared in more than 80% of the country and is designed to air in all day-parts, including access.

OK! TV is scheduled to air on WLNY in NY, KCAL in LA, Weigel in Chicago, as well as Hubbard Broadcasting, Journal Broadcast Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Media General, Gray Television, Mission Broadcasting, Cox Media Group, Roberts Broadcasting and New Age Media, among others.

IMG's Babette Perry, television agent for Unconventional Partners, is representing the project.