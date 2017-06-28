‘OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes’ Debuts on Cartoon Network Aug. 1

Cartoon Network seriesOK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroeswill have a one-hour premiereTuesday, Aug.1, at 6:30 p.m.(ET/PT). The show follows K.O., whom Cartoon Network describes as “an endlessly optimistic kid attempting to be the greatest hero he can be in a video game inspired world set in Lakewood Plaza.”

Earlier this month, Cartoon Network offered audiences a peek at K.O.’s first week in training by making new episodes available on the network app and on demand. The sneak peek is available through the premiere.

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroesiscreated by Ian Jones-Quartey, who previously worked onSteven Universe. He’s in the voice cast, along with Courtenay Taylor as K.O., Kate Flannery as Carol, Ashly Burch as Enid and David Herman as Mr. Gar.

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroesis produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

Cartoon Network is part of Turner.

Theconsole gameOK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroeslaunches this fall.