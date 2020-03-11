'OJ25' Revisits Simpson Trial on CourtTV

CourtTV series OJ25 revisits the 25th anniversary of the OJ Simpson murder trial. On Thursday, March 12 at 9 p.m., A Repulsive Word looks at exclusive footage and interviews of LA Police Detective Mark Fuhrman and defense attorney F. Lee Bailey.

Fuhrman was incarcerated for making racial slurs and remarks on tape. The tape was later shown in court and opened the discussion of racial bias.

OJ25 is hosted by Roger Cossack. Other guest interviews include Simpson defense attorneys Alan Dershowitz, Bailey and Shawn Holley; LA County and Simpson prosecutor Bill Hodgman; Tanya Brown, sister of victim Nicole Brown, and many others.

Detective Fuhrman will also appear live on Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m.

CourtTV premiered the 37-part series in January.