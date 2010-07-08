Oil Spill Coverage Trending Down

The BP Gulf oil spill was the top story among a mix of media for the

week ending July 4, but there are signs the story may be "losing some

steam."

That is according to the latest Project for Excellence

In Journalism's (PEJ) weekly news coverage index.

The story captured

15% of the news hole, but that is down from the week before, when it

had 23% for the number two spot behind the General McChrystal story. And

just the week before, the story commanded 44% of the news hole. It was

the lowest percentage of coverage since April 19-25, when the oil rig

first exploded and the underwater gusher began.

"The once-hot

political narrative--the performance of the Obama White House in the

crisis--has diminished," said

PEJ in its analysis. And while other developments could produce a

spike in coverage, the relief well that may provide a breakthrough in

containment is not expected to be ready until August."

The

second biggest story (13% of the news hole) was about fears of a

fizzling economic recovery. Third, with 11%, was coverage of the Supreme

Court nomination hearings of Elena Kagan, though that was only half the

attention given to the Sonia Sotomayor confirmation hearings last year

at this time.

Number four at 8% was the story of 10 people in

the U.S. accused of being part of a Russian spy ring, while Afghanistan

was at number 5 with 5%, down from the 25% and top spot it claimed the

week before thanks to the ousting of McChrystal atop the war effort

there.