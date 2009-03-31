O’Hearn Tapped To Executive Produce New Show with Christiane Amanpour

Kathy O’Hearn has been tapped by CNN to executive produce Christiane Amanpour’s upcoming program on CNN International.



“Kathy and Christiane will make a formidable team,” said Tony Maddox, EVP and managing director of CNN International in a statement. “By combining Kathy’s track record of news-making interviews and award-winning show production with Christiane’s journalistic tenacity and global recognition, we have created a signature show that will be the heart of the schedule.”



The half-hour weekday show will be based out of New York and will launch in September which will air in primetime in Europe on CNN International and on Sunday afternoons in the U.S.



O’Hearn is returning to CNN from ABC, where she most recently produced coverage of the presidential election. She also served as executive producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos for three years.



While at CNN, she coordinated morning coverage on the network in the months following 9/11 and worked on the creation and launch of American Morning with Paula Zahn. Before that, she managed programming for CNN and worked on the relaunch of Lou Dobbs Moneyline.

O’Hearn won the Walter Cronkite Award for political reporting in 2007 and again in 2009. She won an Emmy in 2000 for coverage of the Elian Gonzalez saga and a Peabody Award in 1999.