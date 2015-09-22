Ogilvy’s Brandon Berger to Keynote NAB’s Content and Communications World

Ogilvy & Mather Chief Digital Officer Brandon Berger has been tapped to keynote NAB’s Content and Communications World.

Berger will lead the “Advertising Outlook: Trends in Content & Technology” workshop on Nov. 12, delivering an address on how technology is transforming brand relationships.

At Ogilvy, the exec oversees the agency’s digital offerings, which includes the agency’s digital M&As.

“While our industry is amidst a ‘golden age’ of programming – delivering record levels of content to audiences across the globe – there’s a concurrent revolution underway in advertising and media technologies,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive VP, Conventions and Business Operations. “CCW is proud to host Mr. Berger as he demonstrates how the newest innovations in digital and branding techniques will be instrumental in driving the industry forward.”

Content and Communications World, which features SATCON, takes place Nov. 11-12 at New York City's Javits Convention Center.

For more information on the conference, go to http://ccwexpo.com.