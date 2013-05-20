Official: Turness Named NBC News President

As expected, NBC News on Monday officially named Deborah

Turness president, beginning Aug. 5.





Turness, formerly the editor of the U.K.'s ITV News, fills

the position vacated by Steve Capus, who left in February. With the appointment, she becomes the

first female network news division president in the U.S.





Turness has led ITV News since 2004, and worked at Britain's

ITN for 25 years. NBC News and ITV have had a content-sharing agreement since

2011, allowing them to share correspondents and resources in Africa and the

Middle East.





Turness will be charged with revitalizing NBC's news

division, which has been languishing of late, most notably with Today.

The morning program has been stuck behind ABC's Good Morning America for

more than a year and undergone several changes in front of and behind the

cameras. Sunday morning public affairs show Meet the Press has also

fallen behind CBS' Face the Nation. Nightly News with Brian Williams

remains in first place, but Williams' primetime newsmagazine Rock Center

was recently canceled after multiple schedule changes and low ratings.





"It is quite simply the greatest imaginable honor to be

named as the next president of NBC News," said Turness. "I am hugely

excited by the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to working with

the talented journalists and technicians who make it one of the great global

news operations."





She will report to Pat Fili-Krushel, chairman of

NBCUniversal News Group, rounding out the leadership team that includes CNBC

president Mark Hoffman and MSNBC president Phil Griffin.





"Deborah has built an outstanding

reputation as both a journalist and business executive with a proven track

record for innovation and collaboration," said Fili-Krushel. "She is

a leader with a global perspective, who is also very familiar with NBC News,

having worked closely with us through our partnership with ITN. Her passion for

the news business, combined with her creativity and vision, will be a

tremendous asset to NBC News, and I'm very pleased to welcome her to the

team."