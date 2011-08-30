Official: Nancy Grace Joins 'DWTS' Cast

As was rumored earlier Monday, HLN host Nancy Grace will be among the new crop of Dancing With the Stars cast members,

announced during Monday night's episode of Bachelor

Pad.

Joining Grace on the ABC reality show's 13th cycle are

daytime talk show host Ricki Lake, Los Angeles Lakers player Ron Artest, former The Hills star Kristin Cavallari,

singer/actress Chynna Phillips, actor David Arquette, and TV personality Carson

Kressley.

All My Children star J.R. Martinez, U.S. women's soccer player Hope Solo, reality

star Rob Kardashian, supermodel Elisabetta Canalis, and LGBT rights advocate Chaz

Bono will round out the season's cast.

The new season of Dancing With the Stars will premiere on

Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m.