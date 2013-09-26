Official: Lisa Berger Takes Top Reality Job at ABC

As expected, former E! Entertainment President Lisa Berger has been named executive VP for alternative series, specials and late-night at ABC, the network confirmed Thursday.



Berger replaces John Saade, who exited the network last week, and will oversee all development in those areas as well as current series like Dancing With the Stars, Shark Tank and Jimmy Kimmel Live.



At E!, Berger was responsible for all of the NBCUniversal network’s programming, content strategy, production, talent and development as well as in-house production companies like Ryan Seacrest Productions. While there, she helped develop series such as Keeping Up With the Kardashains and its various spinoffs, Chelsea Lately, Fashion Police and The Soup. She resigned from that position in January.



Prior to joining E! in 2003, Berger worked in creative affairs at Fox Television Studios production and had a 12-year run at MTV Networks where she worked on unscripted shows like Singled Out and Road Rules.