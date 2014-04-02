Official: Josh Elliott Joins NBC Sports

NBC officially announced Wednesday that recently-departed Good Morning America news anchor Josh Elliott has joined NBC Sports Group.

Elliott’s role will be wide-ranging with NBC Sports, working NFL, Olympics, Triple Crown horse racing coverage and other high-profile events. He will debut during NBC’s coverage of the Kentucky Derby on May 3.

“We are excited to welcome a talent of Josh’s caliber to NBC Sports Group’s deep broadcast roster,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBC Sports Group. “He adds further on-air depth to our wide-ranging portfolio of premier sports properties.”

Elliott comes to NBC after three years with Good Morning America and seven years before that with sister-network ESPN.

During a conference call to announce the hiring of Elliott on Wednesday, he said that as of now he has not discussed a potential role with NBC News or the Today show.