Official: Fox Sports Grabs Media Rights to 'New' Big East

One day after ESPN announced its media rights deal with the

"old" Big East, Fox Sports on Tuesday announced its expected rights

agreement with the "new" Big East.





The 12-year agreement begins with the 2013-14 academic year.

Financial terms were not disclosed.





The agreement grants Fox Sports rights to all

conference-controlled men's basketball games, select rights to women's

basketball, all Olympic sports and extensive rights for highlights and to

produce ancillary programming.





The primary outlet will be the recently-announced national

cable sports network Fox Sports 1, which will show over 100 hours of Big East

men's basketball games, including the entire Big East Tournament, which will

continue to be held at New York's Madison Square Garden. Also included in the

agreement is a full slate of "TV Everywhere" rights on FoxSports.com

and FOX Sports Go, the mobile offering that will launch alongside with FS1 in

August.





With the agreement, Fox Sports now carries media rights

associated with five major college conferences: Big East, Big Ten, Big 12,

Pac-12 and Conference USA.





"We applaud all the Big East schools for taking

responsibility for their own destiny and forming what is clearly one of the top

college basketball leagues in the country," said Randy Freer, Fox Sports

copresident and COO. "The quality of the competition is

obvious. Five teams who will play in the renewed Big East next season are

playing in this year's NCAA tournament, and seven qualified for postseason play

overall. We're extremely proud and fortunate to offer college basketball

of this caliber on FS1 next season and for many seasons to come."





The new Big East conference features the "Catholic

7" schools that broke away from the conference earlier this month. The

seven schools will keep the "Big East" moniker, with the

"old" conference undergoing a name change. The new Big East will

feature those seven schools and add Xavier, Butler and Creighton.





"Today we relaunch the Big East," said

Father Dennis Holtschneider, president of DePaul University, during the

announcement held in New York Tuesday morning.