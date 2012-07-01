Official: Erin Andrews Joins Fox Sports

As expected, Erin Andrews has landed at Fox Sports after

the announcement Friday that she was leaving ESPN at the conclusion of her contract

in June.

Andrews will host a new primetime college football pregame

show for Fox Sports as well as contributing to the network's NFL and MLB

coverage and other marquee sports properties.

The 30-minute pregame show will originate live each week

form the Fox Network Center in Los Angeles leading into Fox's first-ever

regular-season broadcast college football package, which kicks off on Sept. 1

with Hawaii vs. USC.

Andrews had been a fixture at ESPN since 2004, most recently

hosting the first hour of College Game

Day on ESPNU and a sideline reporter for college football and basketball

games. Her new multi-year deal with Fox Sports is a homecoming of sorts; she

got her start as a sports reporter at Fox Sports Florida in 2000.

"Opportunities to add someone of Erin Andrews' caliber don't

come along often and we're thrilled to welcome her back to the Fox Sports

family" said Eric Shanks, executive producer, co-president and COO, Fox Sports

Media Group. "Erin is one of the hardest-working, most respected individuals in

sports television and we expect her to have an immediate impact."