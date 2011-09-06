Official: Eddie Murphy to Host Oscars

Eddie Murphy will host the 84th Academy Awards, The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences confirmed Tuesday.

It will be Murphy's first time hosting the Oscars, which will be broadcast on ABC on Sunday, Feb. 26 live from the Kodak Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center. The Oscars are traditionally one of the most-viewed telecasts of the year.

"Eddie is a comedic genius, one of the greatest and most influential live performers ever," said Brett Ratner, Oscars telecast producer. "With his love of movies, history of crafting unforgettable characters and his iconic performances -- especially on stage -- I know he will bring excitement, spontaneity and tremendous heart to the show Don and I want to produce in February."

Murphy was an Oscar nominee in 2006 for Dreamgirls; his television credits include cast member of Saturday Night Live and his HBO special Eddie Murphy: Delirious, as well as films like Beverly Hills Cop and The Nutty Professor.