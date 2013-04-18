Official: 'Dexter' to End After Season Eight

Showtime on Thursday confirmed what many had been expecting:

The upcoming eighth season of Dexter will be the show's last.





The long-running serial-killer drama debuts its now-final

season June 30 at 9 p.m. and will serve as a lead-in for new drama Ray Donovan.

Dexter, which along with Weeds (which ended its run last year

after eight seasons), is credited for solidifying Showtime as a destination for

original scripted programming.





"When it debuted in 2006, Dexter redefined

the genre, by taking the anti-hero to new heights and pushing the boundaries of

the television landscape," said Matthew C. Blank, chairman and CEO,

Showtime Networks Inc. " Dexter paved the way for the next

generation of award-winning hit Showtime series, and its cultural impact will

be felt for years to come."





At an industry event last month, CBS Corp.

chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves had referred to the upcoming season of Dexter

as its "last" even though Showtime had said no decision had been

made.