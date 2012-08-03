Official: Darren Rovell Back at ESPN

As had been speculated, Darren Rovell will officially return to ESPN on Monday.

Rovell will contribute across ESPN's television, radio and digital properties. He will also have a role with ABC News, appearing on Good Morning America, Nightline and World News With Diane Sawyer. Rovell was a previous ESPN employee from 2000-2006, serving as their sports business reporter.

"We're pleased to welcome a respected sports business reporter like Darren back into the ESPN family. His particular expertise will strengthen our news gathering division, and provide fans the type of information they are accustomed to receiving from our varied platforms." said John Wildhack, ESPN's executive VP of production.

"While ESPN is known for games and highlights, it is also about helping fans win the battles at the office water cooler or at the kitchen table," Rovell said. "You can't be a great fan without understanding the intricacies of the sports business. I look forward to bringing viewers, readers and listeners the stories of what happens off the field and behind closed doors that fuels this massive industry."

Rovell had spent the past six years as CNBC's sports business reporter and hosted CNBC SportsBiz: Game On on NBC Sports Network.