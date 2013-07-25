Official: Charissa Thompson to Host 'Fox Sports Live'

Fox made it official on Thursday, announcing that former ESPN personality Charissa Thompson will host Fox Sports Live, the flagship news and highlights show for Fox Sports 1.

Thompson will host a five-person panel, which will also include former NBA star Gary Payton and former NFL stars Donovan McNabb and Ephraim Salaam, as well as the previously-announced Andy Roddick. Fox Sports Live will have the five-person panel one on side of the studio, providing analysis and commentary, while Jay Onrait and Dan O'Toole will serve as the primary anchor team reading highlights. Don Bell and Ryan Field will provide breaking news and updates and Molly McGrath and Julie Stewart-Binks serve as correspondents out in the field.

"We are so excited to welcome Gary, Donovan and Ephraim to Fox Sports and we're thrilled to have Charissa back in the family," Said Scott Ackerson, Fox Sports executive VP of studio production. "The group officially unveiled today, with Andy, represents some of the best in their fields, and we are confident that they'll provide a fresh, unique perspective to the sports news of the day, creating engaging and entertaining television."

Thompson returns to Fox Sports after spending the past two years with ESPN, where she either cohosted or hosted Numbers Never Lie, First Take and most-recently SportsNation. With Fox, Thompson served as a sideline reporter for the NFL on Fox and college basketball and football games on FSN and the Big Ten Network. She also cohosted The Best Damn Sports Show Period which ran on Fox Sports Networks.