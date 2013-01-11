Official: Britney Spears Leaving 'X Factor'

Updated: Jan. 11, 12:57 p.m. PT

The X Factor will again return for a new season

without at least two of its previous judges.

Britney Spears confirmed Friday that she is leaving the Fox singing competition show

after one season as a judge, following the exitof L.A. Reid last month.

"I've made the very difficult decision not to return for another season," Spears said in a statement.

"I had an incredible time doing the show and I love the other judges and

I am so proud of my teens but it's time for me to get back in the

studio. Watching them all do their thing up on that stage every week

made me miss performing so much! I can't wait to get back out there and

do what I love most."

Asked to comment on Spears' future on the show at the Television

Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, Fox entertainment chairman Kevin

Reilly praised her performance and said the network would be on board with

bringing her back.

"I think Britney did a really good job," he said.

"She came on, people remain fascinated with her and always will be. She's

just an interesting figure who's lived a unique life, and I thought she brought

some of that. And people got to know her a little bit. Maybe some people were

waiting for more drastic displays of some nature that never came, so for those

expecting that, it didn't happen."

The X Factor's ratings dipped in season two, despite

the star power that Spears and fellow new judge Demi Lovato were supposed to

bring. Its season finale in December wasdown 18% from last year with adults 18-49.