Official: AMC Names Scott Gimple 'Walking Dead' Showrunner
As expected, AMC has
officially named Scott Gimple showrunner and executive producer of the fourth season
of The Walking Dead. Production on the 16-episode fourth season will
begin in Atlanta, Ga., on May 6 for an October premiere.
AMC has also
elevated coexecutive producer and special effects makeup supervisor Greg
Nicotero and producer Tom Luse to executive producers. Robert Kirkland, Gale
Anne Hurd and David Alpert continue as executive producers into the show's
fourth season.
"Scott's voice has been an integral one since he joined
the show. Greg Nicotero is a true artist whose work is simply brilliant. And,
Tom Luse has really created the machine that allows this very large show to get
made week to week. We congratulate all three in their new roles on the series
and look forward to ramping up production on season four," said Joel
Stillerman, AMC's executive VP of original programming, production and digital
content.
Former showrunner Glen
Mazzara had exited the series due to creative differences in December.
