Official: AMC Names Scott Gimple 'Walking Dead' Showrunner

As expected, AMC has

officially named Scott Gimple showrunner and executive producer of the fourth season

of The Walking Dead. Production on the 16-episode fourth season will

begin in Atlanta, Ga., on May 6 for an October premiere.

AMC has also

elevated coexecutive producer and special effects makeup supervisor Greg

Nicotero and producer Tom Luse to executive producers. Robert Kirkland, Gale

Anne Hurd and David Alpert continue as executive producers into the show's

fourth season.

"Scott's voice has been an integral one since he joined

the show. Greg Nicotero is a true artist whose work is simply brilliant. And,

Tom Luse has really created the machine that allows this very large show to get

made week to week. We congratulate all three in their new roles on the series

and look forward to ramping up production on season four," said Joel

Stillerman, AMC's executive VP of original programming, production and digital

content.

Former showrunner Glen

Mazzara had exited the series due to creative differences in December.