Official: All 'Idol' Judges Returning Next Season

Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler and Randy Jackson will all return as judges on American Idol, Fox confirmed Wednesday.

Executive producer Nigel Lythgoe had previously said Lopez, the only one of the trio whose contract was in question, would return to the judges' panel on Idol host Ryan Seacrest's radio show.

Fox also announced that season 11 of Idol will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 22 following the NFC championship game on the network.

"From the very first day of auditions, we knew we had something special in our new judges panel, and we're so happy that America felt that way too," said Mike Darnell, Fox's president of alternative entertainment. "Together with Ryan - who is fantastic day in and day out - they built an incredible connection with both the contestants and our viewers, and I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome them all back to Idol for another season."