Official: Alec Baldwin to Host Weekly MSNBC Talk Show

MSNBC on Thursday said that actor Alec Baldwin will

join the network as host of a new weekly talk show to air Fridays at 10 p.m., confirming an August report.

Up Late w/ Alec

Baldwin will premiere in October, and cover current events and culture. It

will replace the crime documentary series Lockup

on the cable news network's schedule; Lawrence O'Donnell hosts the 10 p.m. hour

Monday through Thursday.

"I've been talking with Alec for a while and can't wait

to bring his personality and eclectic interests to MSNBC," said network

president Phil Griffin. "He's got such passion for ideas and what's going

on in the world -- he's going to be a great addition to our line-up."

"After two seasons of my WNYC podcast, I've developed a

fondness for hosting a show that involved talking with smart, talented and

engaging people in every imaginable field," added Baldwin. "I'm grateful to

MSNBC for helping me bring a similar show to television."

Besides hosting his "Here's the Thing" podcast, Baldwin

starred on the NBC comedy 30 Rock for

seven seasons, for which he won two Emmy Awards, and has been a frequent host

of Saturday Night Live. He most

recently starred in the 2013 Woody Allen film Blue Jasmine.