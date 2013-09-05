Official: Alec Baldwin to Host Weekly MSNBC Talk Show
MSNBC on Thursday said that actor Alec Baldwin will
join the network as host of a new weekly talk show to air Fridays at 10 p.m., confirming an August report.
Up Late w/ Alec
Baldwin will premiere in October, and cover current events and culture. It
will replace the crime documentary series Lockup
on the cable news network's schedule; Lawrence O'Donnell hosts the 10 p.m. hour
Monday through Thursday.
"I've been talking with Alec for a while and can't wait
to bring his personality and eclectic interests to MSNBC," said network
president Phil Griffin. "He's got such passion for ideas and what's going
on in the world -- he's going to be a great addition to our line-up."
"After two seasons of my WNYC podcast, I've developed a
fondness for hosting a show that involved talking with smart, talented and
engaging people in every imaginable field," added Baldwin. "I'm grateful to
MSNBC for helping me bring a similar show to television."
Besides hosting his "Here's the Thing" podcast, Baldwin
starred on the NBC comedy 30 Rock for
seven seasons, for which he won two Emmy Awards, and has been a frequent host
of Saturday Night Live. He most
recently starred in the 2013 Woody Allen film Blue Jasmine.
