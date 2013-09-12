Official: ABC Affils Board Chair Boylan to Rentrak

Dave Boylan, WPLG Miami VP and general manager, is departing the Post-Newsweek station to be, as had been rumored, a director on Rentrak's board. Boylan is the ABC affiliates board chairman, and will pass the baton to Mike Devlin, GM at WFAA Dallas, as he steps down at WPLG.

"Over the years, Dave has been a change agent in local television," said Bill Livek, Rentrak CEO and vice chair. "His station was one of the first to make Rentrak part of its sales strategy. Since then, he has been working to encourage the television industry to adopt Rentrak's local TV currency. Dave's experience gives our board first-hand input on what local stations want and will help us with the future local TV roadmap."

Prior to his time in Miami, Boylan was VP/general manager at KTTV-KCOP Los Angeles. He'l lend his local TV expertise to help Rentrak better measure television viewership.

"Being an early adopter of Rentrak and understanding the need for local TV to be measured in a vastly improved way, my seat on Rentrak's board of directors is a natural fit," said Boylan. "Leaving Post-Newsweek, a company that I love, to join Rentrak's board is a direct reflection of my focus on helping Rentrak continue to change the future of the way local television stations are measured."