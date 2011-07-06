'The Office' Hires James Spader as New CEO
James Spader (BostonLegal, The Practice) will come aboard The
Office this upcoming season as a regular cast member, NBC announced on
Wednesday.
Spader appeared on
the seventh-season finale of The Office in May as Robert California, one
of the many people vying to be Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) replacement.
Carell left Office with four episodes to go in the season.
According to EP
Paul Lieberstein, who also plays HR Rep. Toby Flenderson on the workplace
comedy, Spader's character will have been hired over the summer as Scott's
replacement, but will instead get promoted and replace Kathy Bates' character Jo
Bennett. Bates' Harry's Law was picked up for a 2nd season by NBC.
The eighth season
of The Officepremieres Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
