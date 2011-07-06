'The Office' Hires James Spader as New CEO

James Spader (BostonLegal, The Practice) will come aboard The

Office this upcoming season as a regular cast member, NBC announced on

Wednesday.

Spader appeared on

the seventh-season finale of The Office in May as Robert California, one

of the many people vying to be Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) replacement.

Carell left Office with four episodes to go in the season.

According to EP

Paul Lieberstein, who also plays HR Rep. Toby Flenderson on the workplace

comedy, Spader's character will have been hired over the summer as Scott's

replacement, but will instead get promoted and replace Kathy Bates' character Jo

Bennett. Bates' Harry's Law was picked up for a 2nd season by NBC.

The eighth season

of The Officepremieres Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. on NBC.