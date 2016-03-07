‘Office’ Alum Craig Robinson On Board For ‘Mr. Robot’

Craig Robinson, a deadpan warehouse grunt in The Office and jingle-spewing keyboardist in a Wal-Mart Christmas ad campaign, has been cast as a recurring guest star in the second season of USA Network drama Mr. Robot. Robinson will play “a neighborhood local who reaches out to Elliot in his time of need,” according to USA. His film credits include Knocked Up, This is the End and Hot Tub Time Machine.

The ten-episode second season comes back this summer amidst substantial fanfare after Mr. Robot’s somewhat surprising awards campaign, which included a best drama win at the Golden Globes.

Sam Esmail created Mr. Robot. Rami Malek stars in the series as Elliot, a conflicted young hacker, and Christian Slater as the cryptic title character.