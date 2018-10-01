Offerman, Mullally Are ‘Slingers’ in New Commercials

Married comic actors Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman are appearing in new commercials in Sling TV's “We Are Slingers” campaign.

The ad will appear on TV, digital, mobile, social and other new media platforms starting Monday.

Mullally and Offerman in the spots invite another couple to come “sling” with them. Sling TV is touting the “freedom” of that comes from streaming the “live TV you love” for only $25 per month with no long term contract.

The ads are the first ones that Mullally and Offerman have appeared in together.

Sling is billing itself as the leading virtual MVPD with 2.3 million subscribers.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-q_smACghs[/embed]

"We are excited to introduce Megan and Nick, who were already Slingers, as the new faces of the Slinging lifestyle," said Michael Ribero, brand management lead at Sling TV. "We are using the campaign to show how more people, like Nick and Megan, continue to choose Sling TV because it's the same TV you love without the bloated bundles that traditional providers force on you."

The campaign launched in March.