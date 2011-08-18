O'Donnell Walkout Gives 'Piers' Slight Bump

Piers Morgan's

interview with Christine O'Donnell Wednesday night gave his CNN program a

slight ratings bump in the demo.

The interview, which saw the former Delaware Senate candidate walk off the setafter refusing to answer questions about her views on gay marriage, drew

234,000 adults 25-54 to Piers Morgan Tonight, up 7% over its prior

four-week average (July 20-Aug. 16) of 219,000 in the demo.

Wednesday's 695,000 total viewers was below the 719,000 prior four-week

average, however, down 3%.

CNN released the video clip of O'Donnell's walkout prior to the show's airing,

and Morgan promoted it on Twitter to his more than 1 million followers.