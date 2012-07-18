Octagon Adapting Popular Thailand Game Show for U.S.

Octagon Entertainment Productions and Smoke & Mirrors Creative are adapting the Thailand game show, Fan Pan Tae, for the United States.

The U.S. adaptation, which is currently under the working title, Obsessed, will pit contestants against each other to see who is the ultimate fan of various things in sports, music, pop culture, literature, history and more. Contestants will be asked to recognize pictures, solve puzzles and identify mystery objects.

Fan Pan Tae has been produced in Thailand for over 450 episodes by Workpoint Entertainment Public Co., Ltd. and is distributed worldwide by Small World IFT.

"With over 450 episodes already produced for the intertnational market, we know that this draws on a broad array of topics, information and challenges with proven success in attracting a broad audience with richly diverse contestants," said David Stanley, head of Octagon's new production division.