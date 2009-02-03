O'Brien Named Scripps VP of Sales

Former Petry Media Corporation senior vice president Michael O'Brien has been named VP of sales for the E.W. Scripps television division. He succeeds Brian Lawlor, who had been promoted to senior VP of television.

O'Brien, 37, is responsible for sales strategy at the 10 Scripps stations, which include WPTV West Palm Beach and WEWS Cleveland. A resident of West Chester, Pennsylvania, he'll relocate the family to Scripps headquarters in Cincinnati.

"Michael brings a wealth of national advertising experience related to the political sector, as well as industry-wide client relationships," said Lawlor. "He possesses a clear vision for how the television business can monetize the multiple platforms where provide content. His blend of experience, relationship-building, and foreword-thinking approach makes Michael the perfect fit for Scripps."

O'Brien began his sales career in 1995 at Blair Television as office manager and account executive. Six years later, Blair promoted him to vice president of regional sales.