Oberon Media Brings Merv Griffin’s Crosswords Online

Program Partners continues to expand the online and interactive footprint of its game show, Merv Griffin’s Crosswords.

The syndicator announced a partnership Monday with U.K.-based Oberon Media to create online games based on the show that will be available for download in early 2008. Oberon also co-developed and launched the official Crosswords Web site.

Last week, Program Partners announced that it was working with Hasbro to create at-home games based on the show that will be available next year.

Crosswords, hosted by Ty Treadway, is cleared in more than 90% of the country.