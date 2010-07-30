Obama's 'View' Appearance Sets Record Ratings

President Barack Obama's Thursday appearance on The View drew a total of 6.59 million viewers, making it the most-watched episode in the talk show's 13 years on the air. The episode, which marked the first time in history that a sitting U.S. president has visited a daytime talk show, was up nearly 7% from its previous peek delivery on the day after the 2008 Presidential Election.

"A historic interview leads to historic ratings," said President, Daytime, Disney/ABC Television Group Brian Frons. "It was wonderful to have Barbara Walters back for the interview with President Barack Obama, her first interview since her heart surgery, and together all five co-hosts did what they do best, ask the questions that are on our viewers' minds."

"We were honored to have President Obama on The View," said Walters. "The ratings indicate that our show continues to break new ground. The View has proven to be an important stop for political candidates and is appointment television for our loyal audience who value our opposing views."

Thursday's episode also hit a ratings high as the show's most-watched broadcast in 17 months among the women 18-34 and 18-49.