Obama's Second Inauguration Draws 20.6 Million Viewers
Monday's second inauguration of President Barack Obama was
seen by 20.6 million viewers, according to Nielsen.
While that figure is down 46% from Obama's first
inauguration in 2009 (37.8M), it held steady with the drop-off for former
President George W. Bush's second inauguration in 2005. Viewership for presidents'
second inauguration is typically down.
Coverage was aired by 18 networks from approximately 10
a.m.-4 p.m. ET.
Individually, CNNled the cable nets in coverage while NBC was first overall.
