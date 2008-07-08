The Obamas Chat with Access Hollywood

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Sen. Barack Obama (Ill.) and his family will be featured in an exclusive four-part interview airing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday on NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood.

The family talked with Access correspondent Maria Menounos while on the campaign trail in Butte, Mont., over the Independence Day holiday.

The Obamas’ daughters -- Malia, 10, and Sasha, 7 -- tell Menounos how they give their father fashion tips and advice on how to hang out with kids. “Malia basically avoids me embarrassing her by giving me these tips,” the senator from Illinois said, “especially when I am around her friends.”

A preview of the interview is available here.