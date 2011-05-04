Obama's Bin Laden Address Garners 56.5 Million Viewers

President Obama's address to the country announcing the death of terrorist Osama Bin Laden drew some 56.5 million viewers late Sunday night, according to Nielsen data.

The coverage of the President's nine-minute address from 11:35 to 11:44 p.m. (ET) on May 1 on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, HLN, ABC, CBS, NBC, Telemundo and Univision combined on a 33.9 rating, despite the late hour on the East Coast.

CNN set the cable pace with nearly 9.91 million watchers over that nine-minute span, while Fox News drew 5.19 million from 11:35 p.m. to 11:45 p.m., according to Nielsen.

Broadcast breakdowns weren't immediately available.