Obama's Afghanistan Address Attracts 25 Million Viewers

President Obama's address to the nation on the war in

Afghanistan drew an audience of 25.4 million Wednesday evening, according to

Nielsen.

The broadcast averaged a 16.4 household rating.

Obama's speech was carried live from approximately 8-8:15

p.m. on nine networks: ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, TF, CNN, FBN, FOXNC, and MSNBC.

NBC and Fox delayed the start of their primetime lineups,

which included new episodes of The Voice, America's Got Talent and So You Think

You Can Dance, which put the networks in first and second place for the night,

respectively.

ABC and CBS joined their repeat episodes in progress

following the address and came in third and fourth.